Ohioans Urged To Celebrate National Hunting & Fishing Day

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is encouraging Ohioans to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day by enjoying these great American pastimes with family and friends on Saturday, September 26th.

National Hunting and Fishing Day was established in 1972 by the National Shooting Sports Foundation and is celebrated annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

In Ohio, it also coincides with the start of the white-tailed deer archery hunting season.

Ohioans have many options for hunting and fishing during National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Hunting seasons are open for squirrel and mourning dove, as well as white-tailed deer.

The fall is also a fantastic time to fish, as walleye, perch, saugeye, bass, catfish, and panfish are all biting this time of year.

Go to wildohio.gov to learn more about all the hunting and fishing opportunities Ohio has to offer.

Through fishing and hunting license sales, new additions to public access this year include the acquisition of 31,000 acres of the new Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area in east central Ohio, the 718-acre Andreoff Wildlife Area in Hardin County, a vital wetland, and 2,300 acres in Brown County known as Eagle Creek Wildlife Area.

In addition, these funds support the stocking of over 48 million fish throughout Ohio, opening the Darr-Root Fishing Access on the Sandusky River, and upgrading a boat ramp at Hoover Reservoir in Delaware County.