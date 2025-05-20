Ohioans Urged To Drive Safely Over Memorial Day Weekend

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

Millions of drivers will hit the road for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, kicking off the unofficial start to summer.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates that a record 45.1 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home during the holiday, 1.4 million more than 2024.

“Memorial Day is a busy time on Ohio’s roads as many Ohioans travel to spend time with family and friends,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “I encourage all drivers to be alert and prioritize safety behind the wheel.”

Last year in Ohio, 26 people were killed in 22 fatal crashes during the four-day Memorial Day weekend reporting period. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be keeping a close eye on the roads with extra emphasis on seat belt violations, impaired or distracted drivers, and speeding.

“As we gather with friends and family this Memorial Day weekend to honor those who gave their lives in support of freedom, let’s not forget that safety on our roadways is a shared responsibly,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Wear your safety belt, stay focused and never drive impaired. The decisions you make could save a life.”

You can help contribute to a safer Ohio by calling #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.

With nearly 1,000 new construction projects this year, there is a lot of work underway on Ohio roads. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will work with contractors to suspend or reduce the size of active work zones as much as possible to accommodate the extra traffic. However, that’s not possible in every situation. Travel delays due to road work are likely on I-75 in Dayton, and Cincinnati, I-70 through Columbus and Zanesville, and both I-76 and I-77 in Akron.

“There will be a lot of people traveling for Memorial Day and it is very important for drivers to focus, be aware, and give their full attention to the road and their surroundings,” said ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn. “Simple things like buckling up, obeying the speed limit, driving sober, and putting down the distractions can be the difference between a memorable holiday and a tragic one.”

You can find information about work zones, view more than 1,000 live traffic cameras, see current road conditions, and traffic alerts at OHGO.com. County-by-county travel advisories are also available online.

With an increase in traffic, the ODOT Safety Patrol, sponsored by GEICO sees an increase in incidents during the busy travel holiday. The main priority of this free service is to keep traffic flowing through Ohio’s largest metro areas. Ohio residents and visitors can do their part by checking their fuel gauge to avoid running out of gas and keeping an eye out for other roadway users.

Remember, Ohio law requires you to move over a lane for all stationary public safety vehicles with flashing lights. If you cannot safely move over, you are required to slow down. This keeps all our roadside workers safe.