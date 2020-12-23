Ohioans Urged To Drive Safely, Sober Over Holidays

Ohioans are being urged to be safe and smart on the roadways over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Officials say, even though fewer people are expected to travel than in years past, the roads could still be busy.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 16 people were killed in crashes over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays last year, and troopers will be focusing on removing impaired drivers from the roadways.

More details are in the following news release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

As the Year-end holiday period officially gets underway on Wednesday, AAA, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are urging Ohioans to drive carefully this holiday season.

After 11 straight years of year-end holiday travel growth, AAA is predicting a 30% drop in the number of Ohioans traveling during the 12-day year-end holiday travel period, which runs from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3. While public health concerns over COVID-19 are keeping nearly three-fourths of Ohioans home this holiday, 96% of those who do travel will be driving to their destination.

While ODOT works to accommodate the anticipated increase in motorists on Ohios roads by removing as many work zones as possible, travelers will still encounter orange barrels in locations like I-75 in Cincinnati and Toledo and I-70/71 in downtown Columbus. Drivers should pay extra attention while driving through work zones and allow additional time to reach your destination. You can find real-time travel information at OHGO.com.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to buckle up, never drive impaired and always follow traffic laws. Last year during the Christmas and New Years holiday weekends, there were 12 fatal crashes that killed 16 people on Ohios roadways. Seven of those fatalities were the result of an impaired driver and nine were unbuckled. Troopers will have an increased presence on Ohios roadways to promote a safe holiday season.