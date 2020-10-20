Ohioans Voting Early In Record Numbers

With two weeks to go, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says ballots already cast in this year’s election are double the rate seen in 2016.

He says more than 1.1 million Ohioans have already voted in the 2020 general election.

Nearly triple the number of Ohioans are voting early in-person compared to the same time in 2016.

LaRose says absentee ballots are being returned at a rate that drastically outpaces 2016.

675,231 absentee ballots have already been returned to county boards of elections.

In 2016, that number was essentially half that with just 344,314 absentee ballots returned.

LaRose says the doubling of the number of returned absentee ballots relative to 2016 is a strong indicator that the mail is working quickly and Ohioans are easily able to cast their ballots.

More than 2.7 million Ohioans have requested an absentee ballot.

Early in-person voting continues at the Hancock County Board of Elections. (pictured above)

