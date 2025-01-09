Ohio’s 2025 Fair Schedule Released

(From the Ohio Department of Agriculture)

Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the official dates for the 2025 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2025 fair season on June 7, and the season will wrap up on October 11 with the Fairfield County Fair.

The Putnam County Fair will be held from June 23 – June 28 in Ottawa.

The Hancock County Fair will be held August 26 – September 1 in Findlay.

For the complete schedule, click here.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the department is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition, and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.