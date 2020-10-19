Ohio’s Ag Industry The Focus Of Next UF Fridays At Findlay

The University of Findlay’s October Fridays at Findlay lecture series will be focused on agriculture, Ohio’s largest industry.

“Changes and Challenges in Ag Business Today” will be presented virtually from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, October 30th.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Panelists Ken Vaupel, CEO of Alfagreen Supreme, and Paul Kalmbach, Jr., President of Kalmbach Feeds, will share their insight into the changes and challenges in the ag industry today.

The University of Findlay says this virtual session is sure to offer excellent insight into the Ohio agriculture industry, business changes and challenges, and how the current market has impacted agriculture as a whole.

To register for the lecture and for more information click here.