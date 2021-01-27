Ohio’s COVID-19 Curfew Shortened

Ohio’s COVID-19 curfew is being shortened.

Governor DeWine previously stated that the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew would be pushed back to 11 p.m. if Ohio sees hospitalizations dip below 3,500 for seven days in a row.

On Wednesday the state reported 2,944 hospitalizations, which is the 7th straight day that hospital utilization was below 3,500.

Therefore, he says the state’s COVID curfew will change to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m beginning Thursday night.

If hospitalizations drop below 3,000 for seven days in a row the curfew will move back to 12 a.m.

If hospitalizations drop below 2,500 for seven days the curfew will be dropped.

Ohio has been under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew since November.