Ohio’s COVID Curfew Has Been Lifted

Governor Mike DeWine has lifted the statewide COVID-19 curfew.

DeWine had said previously that if hospitalizations drop below 2,500 for more than a week, he would do away with the 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew, which expired on Thursday.

However, the governor says the Ohio Department of Health may reinstate it if hospitalizations begin rising again.

Ohio had been under a curfew since November.