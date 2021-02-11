Ohio’s COVID Curfew Has Been Lifted
Governor Mike DeWine has lifted the statewide COVID-19 curfew.
DeWine had said previously that if hospitalizations drop below 2,500 for more than a week, he would do away with the 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew, which expired on Thursday.
However, the governor says the Ohio Department of Health may reinstate it if hospitalizations begin rising again.
Ohio had been under a curfew since November.
