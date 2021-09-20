Ohio’s Deer Archery Hunting Season Approaching

The Buckeye State’s famous deer bowhunting season begins September 25th and runs through February 6th.

Ohio archery hunters harvested more than 93,000 deer last season, the highest total ever.

For the eighth year in a row, more deer were harvested with a bow than during the weeklong gun season.

In total, hunters harvested more than 198,000 deer last season, 9 percent more than the three-year average.

Deer archery: Sept. 25, 2021-Feb. 6, 2022.

Youth deer gun: Nov. 20-21, 2021.

Deer gun: Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2021; Dec. 18-19, 2021.

Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 8-11, 2022.

Hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.