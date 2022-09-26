Ohio’s Deer Archery Season Underway

Ohio’s most popular hunting season is underway.

Saturday marked the beginning of the deer archery season, which will continue until Sunday, February 5th.

Ohio law requires anyone older than age 16 who wants to hunt or trap to have a valid hunting or trapping license.

Other popular deer seasons coming up include gun season running from November 28th to December 4th and muzzleloader season from January 7th to the 10th.

You can get your license either through the free HuntFish OH app or online by clicking here.