Ohio’s Fair Season Begins In June

Ohio’s fair season is almost here.

There are 94 county fairs in the state, plus the Ohio State Fair.

The fairs will be held over a five-month period.

The 2022 fair season will begin on June 11th with the Paulding County Fair and the season will wrap up on October 15th with the Fairfield County Fair.

The Hancock County Fair in Findlay as usual will be held Labor Day Weekend, and this year the fair will run from August 31st through September 5th.

The Putnam County Fair is one of the earliest fairs and will run from June 20th through 25th in Ottawa.

For the complete 2022 fair schedule, click here.

More than 6 million people attended a fair in Ohio last year.