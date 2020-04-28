Ohio’s Health Director Gets Bobbleheaded For Virus Response

There is now a bobblehead of Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health.

It’s expected to ship in July, but the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is taking orders now.

The hall of fame says Acton has been called “the real MVP of Ohios coronavirus response” by Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes and “Ohios trusted face during the pandemic” by the Dayton Daily News.

Dr. Acton’s bobblehead joins Governor Mike DeWine’s, which was released on Friday.

DeWine is one of only four governors featured as bobbleheads.

Five dollars from every figure sold goes to a national charity that provides masks for health care workers.