Ohio’s Memorial Day Weekend Travel Forecast

Travel over the Memorial Day holiday will be up significantly compared to last year when the COVID pandemic was peaking.

AAA Ohio predicts that between Thursday, May 27th and Monday, May 31st, more than 1.7 million Ohioans will travel at least 50 miles from home.

That’s a 57 percent increase from last year.

More than 95 percent of these travelers will drive to their destinations.

As part of the Click it or Ticket campaign and the 6-State Trooper Project, safety belt usage will be a primary focus of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.