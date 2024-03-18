Ohio’s Primary Election Is On Tuesday

Ohio’s Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, March 19th.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Hancock County, voters will be deciding on many races, including Hancock County Sheriff, Commissioner, and Prosecutor.

Voters in the 83rd Ohio House District will decide between incumbent Jon Cross and challenger Ty Mathews.

Ohio voters will decide the U.S Senate Republican Primary between Matt Dolan, Frank LaRose, and Bernie Moreno.

Among the issues Hancock County voters will decide on will be a renewal levy for the Blanchard Valley Center – Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and a replacement levy for the Hancock Park District.

In Putnam County, there are two contested commissioner races.

Incumbent Michael Lammers is being challenged by Brad Brubaker, and incumbent Vincent Schroeder is being challenged by Tim Wehri.

Get more details from the Hancock County Board of Elections by clicking here, the Putnam County Board of Elections here, and click here for the Ohio Secretary of State website.