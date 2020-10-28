Ohio’s SOS Says In-Person Voting Is Safe

A record number of Ohioans are voting absentee, but Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says people who choose to vote early in person or wait and vote in person on election day can feel safe about doing so, even during the pandemic.

As LaRose mentioned, board of elections have a 61-point checklist to follow to ensure the safety of voters as COVID cases continue to rise.

The checklist includes having a separate entrance and exit and the frequent cleaning of surfaces.

“If you feel comfortable going to the grocery store, you should feel comfortable coming to your polling location,” LaRose said.

LaRose on Tuesday said that 2.2 million Ohioans have already cast their ballot, surpassing the early and absentee voting totals for the entire 2016 election.

More than 3.2 million Ohioans have requested an absentee ballot, far surpassing the 1.6 million Ohioans who did so in 2016.

See what candidates and issues are on the ballot in Hancock County by clicking here.