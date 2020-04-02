Ohio’s Stay At Home Order Extended To May

The Ohio Department of Health’s Stay At Home order has been extended through May 1st.

“We are going to continue to see the numbers go up no matter what we do, but we can do all we can to keep the numbers down,” Governor DeWine said on Thursday.

“Today I have asked Dr. Acton to extend the Department of Health’s Stay at Home Order to 11:59pm on May 1st. This extension is necessary.”

The order is essentially the same order that went into effect on March 23rd and was to expire on April 6th.

One change, however, is the new order requires retail businesses to establish the number of people who should be in the business at one time.

The governor says they’re not telling them the number because businesses are all different. But businesses must determine their number and post it.

As of Thursday there were 2,902 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio and 81 deaths.

Hancock Public Health was reporting 9 cases in the county.