OHSAA Announces Tentative Spring Sports Schedule

The Ohio High School Athletic Association is working on options for its spring sports schedule.

OHSAA officials announced they have two contingency plans for possible timelines from current stay-at-home orders being given by the state.

OHSAA says if schools are ordered to remain closed for the remainder of the academic year, it will have to cancel all spring sports as a result, but if the order is lifted on May 1st, they will release a schedule for events.

If games are allowed, OHSAA will have baseball, lacrosse, softball, tennis, and track beginning on May 9th with state tournaments to be held from mid to late June.