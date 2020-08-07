OHSAA Board Votes To Adjust Football Season

The high school football season in Ohio will end earlier if games are allowed at all.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association says:

“Following a recommendation this week from the Governors Office to shorten the season due to concerns that COVID-19 may spike in early winter, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Friday that if high school football games are approved by the Governor, all teams will enter the playoffs beginning October 9 and the state championship games will be played no later than November 21.”

The OHSAA says this plan gives schools the best chance to have a season, if approved.

Four of the OHSAAs fall sports have been determined to be low contact by the governor’s office and are permitted to have contests with other schools, including golf, tennis, volleyball and cross country.

The OHSAAs fall sports of football, field hockey and soccer have been determined to be high-contact sports and the OHSAA continues to work with the governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Health toward modified protocols for those three sports to have contests.

The Findlay Trojans are scheduled to begin the season at Anthony Wayne on Friday, August 28th.