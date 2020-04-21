OHSAA Cancels Spring Sports As Schools Remain Closed

Ohio’s high school spring sports season is officially canceled.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association made the announcement Tuesday, after Governor Mike DeWine on Monday closed Ohio schools to in-person learning for the rest of the school year.

THe OHSAA already told schools that spring sports would be canceled if school facilities were closed.

OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass reflected on the effect the pandemic has had on schools and interscholastic athletics.

“I’ve heard from so many people who have said ‘You really need to understand what this means to our kids,” Snodgrass said during the interview.

“I’m a parent. I was a coach. I grew up every day as a player and a coach wanting to play high school sports and get to the state tournament. So I do think I understand that. I also have to go with the fact that my number one concern that I have, over everything, is the health and safety of everyone involved. It’s not just our student-athletes. It’s the parents, coaches, umpires, officials, the scorekeepers. All those things enter into this. It’s a tough decision and it’s one that I and all the other Executive Directors of the other states never thought we would have to do. Never did I think this would be the case, but I’ve tried to be as prepared as I could every step of the way.”