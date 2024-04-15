OHSAA Celebration Of Officiating Honoring 70 Officials
(From the Ohio High School Athletic Association)
Fifteen individuals will be enshrined in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame and 21 individuals will be honored as the OHSAA Official of the Year in their respective sport during the OHSAA’s annual Celebration of Officiating banquet this summer.
Additionally, the OHSAA will recognize 34 individuals who have dedicated 50 years of service as state-certified officials in Ohio.
The banquet is set for June 22 at the Hilton Polaris in Columbus.
The 15 Hall of Fame inductees are being honored for outstanding officiating careers and significant contributions to interscholastic officiating in Ohio. More information on the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame is posted at: http://www.ohsaa.org/Officiating/HOF.
The officials of the year are selected through a process that includes OHSAA staff, OHSAA Directors of Officiating Development and local officials associations.
“Each of these individuals has dedicated themselves to the service of officiating and set the standard for excellence within their sports,” said Beau Rugg, OHSAA Director of Officiating and a member himself of the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame. “We appreciate the commitment of all of our officials and congratulate the hall of fame inductees on their distinguished careers.”
2024 OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame Induction Class (name, city and sports officiated)
Scott Anders, Zanesville (Basketball, Baseball)
Jeffrey Ayers, Cincinnati (Basketball)
Larry Bartlett, Middletown (Football)
Jeff Bauer, Columbus (Football, Track & Field)
Nick Bavaro, Seville (Soccer)
Don Cash, Bridgeport (Basketball)
John Jasin, Brunswick (Football, Basketball)
Richard Keys, Lancaster (Softball, Volleyball, Basketball)
Robert Lee, Upper Sandusky (Basketball) – posthumously
Rick Merb, McDermott (Baseball, Softball, Football)
Don Muenz, Columbus (Soccer)
Mark Riley, Westerville (Basketball, Football)
Timothy Shumaker, Lancaster (Baseball)
James Siler, Hicksville (Baseball)
Bill Wonders, Defiance (Football)
2023-24 Officials of the Year
Baseball: Ryan Thompson, Rockford
Boys Basketball: Jose Davis, Steubenville
Girls Basketball: Jerry Snavely, Mt. Gilead
Boys Cross Country: Ron Weaver, Rock Creek
Girls Cross Country: Gail Bowers, Walton Hills
Field Hockey: Anywyan Reynolds, Westerville
Football: Bruce Bame, Findlay
Gymnastics: Jody Borda, Dayton
Ice Hockey: Nic Watson, Newark
Boys Lacrosse: Kyle Closen, Lakewood
Girls Lacrosse: Jesse Hunt, Cincinnati
Boys Soccer: Robert Krauss, Winchester
Girls Soccer: Tammy Gillogly, Albany
Softball: Pamela Schultz, Vandalia
Boys Swimming and Diving: Christopher Paolini, Dublin
Girls Swimming and Diving: Hal Hawk, Port Clinton
Boys Track and Field: Penny Zuber, Pataskala
Girls Track and Field: Rodney Russell, Mason
Boys Volleyball: Monique Huffman, Kettering
Girls Volleyball: Michael Chandler, Powell
Wrestling: Dave Detec, Girard
OHSAA 50-Year Officials
James Lanese, Lyndhurst
Larry Bartlett, Middletown
Jeff Bauer, Columbus
Danny Kleckner, The Villages, Fla.
Gene Mileusnich, Madison
Dennis Foltz, Norwalk
Robert McCollow, Venedocia
Thomas Lewis, Brunswick
Marie Anthony, Columbus
Lee Barlow, Kettering
Richard Brooks, Uniontown
Tim Gebhardt, Pepper Pike
Douglas Hladek, Ashtabula
Douglas Hoffman, Marion
Robert Kruthaupt, Cincinnati
Roy McCarty, Dresden
Allen Radlinski, Maumee
Frank Rea, Follansbee, W.Va.
Robert Baumgardt, Lancaster
John Butch, Wexford, Pa.
Gary Wilkins, Galena
Bruce Treadway, Bay Village
Robert Fuchs, Clarington
George Gulas, Medina
Donald Levy, Canton
Brian Urquhart, Centerville
Paula Coder, Sidney
Thane Hecox, Canal Winchester
Roger Hosler, Logan
Robert Karl, Kettering
Mark Klopfenstein, Springfield
Diane McClellan, Toledo
Rodney Russell, Mason
Lee Sternberg, East Canton