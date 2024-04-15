OHSAA Celebration Of Officiating Honoring 70 Officials

(From the Ohio High School Athletic Association)

Fifteen individuals will be enshrined in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame and 21 individuals will be honored as the OHSAA Official of the Year in their respective sport during the OHSAA’s annual Celebration of Officiating banquet this summer.

Additionally, the OHSAA will recognize 34 individuals who have dedicated 50 years of service as state-certified officials in Ohio.

The banquet is set for June 22 at the Hilton Polaris in Columbus.

The 15 Hall of Fame inductees are being honored for outstanding officiating careers and significant contributions to interscholastic officiating in Ohio. More information on the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame is posted at: http://www.ohsaa.org/Officiating/HOF.

The officials of the year are selected through a process that includes OHSAA staff, OHSAA Directors of Officiating Development and local officials associations.

“Each of these individuals has dedicated themselves to the service of officiating and set the standard for excellence within their sports,” said Beau Rugg, OHSAA Director of Officiating and a member himself of the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame. “We appreciate the commitment of all of our officials and congratulate the hall of fame inductees on their distinguished careers.”

2024 OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame Induction Class (name, city and sports officiated)

Scott Anders, Zanesville (Basketball, Baseball)

Jeffrey Ayers, Cincinnati (Basketball)

Larry Bartlett, Middletown (Football)

Jeff Bauer, Columbus (Football, Track & Field)

Nick Bavaro, Seville (Soccer)

Don Cash, Bridgeport (Basketball)

John Jasin, Brunswick (Football, Basketball)

Richard Keys, Lancaster (Softball, Volleyball, Basketball)

Robert Lee, Upper Sandusky (Basketball) – posthumously

Rick Merb, McDermott (Baseball, Softball, Football)

Don Muenz, Columbus (Soccer)

Mark Riley, Westerville (Basketball, Football)

Timothy Shumaker, Lancaster (Baseball)

James Siler, Hicksville (Baseball)

Bill Wonders, Defiance (Football)

2023-24 Officials of the Year

Baseball: Ryan Thompson, Rockford

Boys Basketball: Jose Davis, Steubenville

Girls Basketball: Jerry Snavely, Mt. Gilead

Boys Cross Country: Ron Weaver, Rock Creek

Girls Cross Country: Gail Bowers, Walton Hills

Field Hockey: Anywyan Reynolds, Westerville

Football: Bruce Bame, Findlay

Gymnastics: Jody Borda, Dayton

Ice Hockey: Nic Watson, Newark

Boys Lacrosse: Kyle Closen, Lakewood

Girls Lacrosse: Jesse Hunt, Cincinnati

Boys Soccer: Robert Krauss, Winchester

Girls Soccer: Tammy Gillogly, Albany

Softball: Pamela Schultz, Vandalia

Boys Swimming and Diving: Christopher Paolini, Dublin

Girls Swimming and Diving: Hal Hawk, Port Clinton

Boys Track and Field: Penny Zuber, Pataskala

Girls Track and Field: Rodney Russell, Mason

Boys Volleyball: Monique Huffman, Kettering

Girls Volleyball: Michael Chandler, Powell

Wrestling: Dave Detec, Girard

OHSAA 50-Year Officials

James Lanese, Lyndhurst

Larry Bartlett, Middletown

Jeff Bauer, Columbus

Danny Kleckner, The Villages, Fla.

Gene Mileusnich, Madison

Dennis Foltz, Norwalk

Robert McCollow, Venedocia

Thomas Lewis, Brunswick

Marie Anthony, Columbus

Lee Barlow, Kettering

Richard Brooks, Uniontown

Tim Gebhardt, Pepper Pike

Douglas Hladek, Ashtabula

Douglas Hoffman, Marion

Robert Kruthaupt, Cincinnati

Roy McCarty, Dresden

Allen Radlinski, Maumee

Frank Rea, Follansbee, W.Va.

Robert Baumgardt, Lancaster

John Butch, Wexford, Pa.

Gary Wilkins, Galena

Bruce Treadway, Bay Village

Robert Fuchs, Clarington

George Gulas, Medina

Donald Levy, Canton

Brian Urquhart, Centerville

Paula Coder, Sidney

Thane Hecox, Canal Winchester

Roger Hosler, Logan

Robert Karl, Kettering

Mark Klopfenstein, Springfield

Diane McClellan, Toledo

Rodney Russell, Mason

Lee Sternberg, East Canton