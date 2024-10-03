OHSAA Designates ‘Fall Sports Officials Appreciation Week’

(From the Ohio High School Athletic Association)

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has designated the week of Oct. 6-12 as Fall Sports Officials Appreciation Week.

Officials Appreciation Week is part of the OHSAA’s Respect the Game program, which encourages sportsmanship among student-athletes, coaches, officials and spectators.

“We are grateful to the men and women all across the state who serve as contest officials,” said OHSAA Director of Officiating Beau Rugg. “Officiating is a commitment, and these individuals deserve our appreciation and respect not only for their work on the field and court, but also for the hours they spend in clinics, rules meetings and professional development during the offseason.”

Athletic administrators are encouraged to utilize an OHSAA-provided public address script before all home games during the week and use their social media accounts to show appreciation for contest officials.

Future appreciation weeks are set for Jan. 12-18, 2025 (winter sports) and April 6-12, 2025 (spring sports).