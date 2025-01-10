OHSAA Designates Winter Sports Officials Appreciation Week

(From the Ohio High School Athletic Association)

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has designated the week of Jan. 12-18 as Winter Sports Officials Appreciation Week.

Officials Appreciation Week is part of the OHSAA’s Respect the Game program, which encourages sportsmanship among student-athletes, coaches, officials and spectators.

“Officiating is both a service and a commitment, and we appreciate each individual in our state who serves as a contest official,” said OHSAA Director of Officiating Beau Rugg. “Officials spend countless hours in clinics, rules meetings and professional development during the offseason to prepare for their roles, and we are grateful for their ongoing service to Ohio’s student-athletes, coaches and member schools.”

Athletic administrators are encouraged to utilize an OHSAA-provided public address script before all home games during the week and use their social media accounts to show appreciation for contest officials.

The spring season Officials Appreciation Week is scheduled for April 6-12.