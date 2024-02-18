OHSAA Expanding Postseason Tournaments In Some Sports

(ONN) – Some changes are coming to some high school sports in Ohio.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association approved a proposal to expand divisions for postseason tournaments in seven sports.

The changes mean boys and girls soccer will move to five divisions while girls volleyball, girls and boys basketball, softball, and baseball will now have seven divisions.

The OHSAA says these changes will help smaller schools compete against other schools their size.

The changes will go into effect in the fall.