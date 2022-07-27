OHSAA: More Officials Needed For Fall Sports

The Ohio High School Athletic Association is asking for help with the upcoming fall sports.

OHSAA officials say with the start of the high school football season less than a month away, it needs more game officials.

They say some of the factors leading to the lack of officials include verbal abuse by coaches and parents and the little money paid to officials.

Some longtime game officials say it’s a job you have to do out of love for the game.

Back in the spring, the OHSAA was experiencing a lack of officials, especially on the baseball field.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association said Ohio has lost 1,000 umpires over the last three years.

