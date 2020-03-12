OHSAA Postpones All Winter Tournaments Until Further Notice

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced on Thursday that all winter tournaments will be postponed until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

Tournaments include boys basketball regionals as well as state wrestling, ice hockey and girls basketball.

“This decision, though it may appear at the last minute, is based on so many developing situations that have occurred in the last 8 hours,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass.

He says as much as they want this opportunity for the kids they must look at the safety aspect that mass gatherings create.

Snodgrass said they will continue to take their advice on how to respond to the virus from the CDC and Ohio Department of Health.

Ottawa Glandorf boys basketball had been set to play Evergreen in the regional final at BGSU on Saturday night.

On Tuesday the OHSAA said games would continue but with limited spectators.