OHSAA Releases Football First-Round Playoff Pairings

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the first-round pairings for the football playoffs.

Liberty-Benton (9-1) will host Fairview Park (7-3) Friday night at 7. The game can be heard on 100.5 WKXA.

The Findlay Trojans (4-6) will play at Lakewood St. Edward (5-5) on Friday night at 7. The game will be aired on WFIN.

Ottawa-Glandorf (5-5) will play at Galion (7-3) Friday night at 7. The game can be heard on 106.3 The Fox.

See the full list of pairings by clicking here.