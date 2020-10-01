OHSAA Releases Football Playoff Brackets

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the regional brackets for the football playoffs that begin October 9th.

The Findlay Trojans will travel to Springboro for their first game in the playoffs on October 9th.

If Findlay is victorious in that game they will go on to play on October 16th against the winner of the Dublin Coffman vs Beavercreek game.

But first, the 2-1 Trojans will take on Lima Senior in their Homecoming game on Friday night at Donnell Stadium.

Currently, 648 schools are scheduled to take part in the 2020 postseason.

In a typical season, 224 schools qualify for the playoffs, with eight schools from each of 28 regions earning a bid through the OHSAA’s Harbin computer ratings system, which will not be used this season.

This season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the playoffs will begin in Week 7 (Oct. 9-10) and all teams can opt in.

Click here for the full playoff brackets.