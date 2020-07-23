OHSAA Releases Return To Play Guidelines & Recommendations

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has sent schools guidelines and sport-specific recommendations for returning to play in August.

The OHSAA says the recommendations within the Return to Play document have been made with the health, safety and well-being of all student-athletes in mind.

Officials say the risk of coronavirus transmission will still be present to some degree as interscholastic athletics activities begin in August and will continue until there is a widely available vaccine, possibly through the 2020-21 school year.

The OHSAA points out that many of the recommendations can only be utilized if mandates from the Ohio Department of Health are modified.

Among the sport-specific recommendations for football:

-The ball will be cleaned and sanitized throughout the game.

-Officials will have limited contact with the ball.

-The offensive team will handle the ball and take it with them into the huddle.

-The team box will be extended on both sides of the field to the 10-yard lines to allow for more social distancing space for teams.

-Players will maintain social distancing of six-feet at all times while inside the team box.

-It’s still being determined how to best handle the tooth and mouth protector during the game.

You can go over all the guidelines and recommendations by clicking here.