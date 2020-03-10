OHSAA Tournaments Will Continue But With Limited Spectators

During a coronavirus update at the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, Governor DeWine recommended that all upcoming indoor events be canceled over coronavirus concerns.

He says if high school sports competitions and other events go on as scheduled, they should include only the participants and essential officials, not spectators.

“This will be a very difficult time for our schools and fans, but we cannot ignore the directive of the Governor,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass.

“We are pleased that our tournaments can continue and we will soon determine who can attend. However, we can already say that it will most likely be no more than the immediate family of the student-athletes participating in the event.”

Boys basketball regional tournament games scheduled for Tuesday night can proceed with fans.

The OHSAA will announce Wednesday morning how the tournaments will proceed moving forward.

Ottawa Glandorf Boys basketball takes on Colonel Crawford in the regional semifinals Wednesday night at 8 from BGSU on 106.3 The Fox.

The OHSAA girls basketball state tournament begins Thursday at St. John Arena, the wrestling state tournament begins Friday at the Schottenstein Center and the ice hockey state tournament begins Saturday morning at Nationwide Arena.

Addressing upcoming political rallies with Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, the governor said people have a First Amendment right to attend, but added that a gathering with a lot of people is, quote, “probably not a great idea.”