OHSAA Winter Tournaments Officially Canceled

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that the winter sports tournaments of wrestling, basketball and hockey, which were postponed indefinitely on March 12th, are now canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is anticipated that schools will not be able to reopen for many weeks, which prevents interscholastic athletics from taking place.

“We are just devastated that the tournaments cannot be completed,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass.

“But our priority is the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, communities and officials.”

He says the start of the OHSAAs spring sports of softball, lacrosse, baseball, track and field and boys tennis is still postponed, which coincides with schools not being open.

The OHSAA says these four winter state tournaments and a few events during World War II are the only sports cancellations in the history of the OHSAA, which was founded in 1907.

Three Findlay Trojans, Jake Noon, Jonah Smith and Hudson Goebel were competing for a state title in wrestling.

The Ottawa Glandorf Boys Basketball team was set to play Evergreen in the regional final at BGSU before the tournaments were postponed, and then ultimately canceled.