Oktoberfest Findlay Coming Up

Findlay’s biggest party of the year returns on Saturday, September 23rd when Oktoberfest Findlay will be held in the downtown area.

The family-friendly festival has become one of the largest single-day events in Hancock County.

Oktoberfest includes plenty of great food and beer, traditional German music, a kid’s zone and much more.

Oktoberfest is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Hancock Historical Museum which is a privately funded organization and the money raised helps underwrite their education programming.

Sarah Sisser, executive director of the museum, was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to talk about Oktoberfest.

As Sarah mentioned in the audio above, they will be showing the Ohio State football game that night on a big screen.

She thanks all the volunteers who help make the event possible each year.

Click here for the official Oktoberfest Findlay website.