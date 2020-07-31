Oktoberfest Findlay Replaced With Week-Long Celebration

The Oktoberfest Findlay Committee says, while there will be no downtown festival this September due to the pandemic, they are developing a week-long community celebration.

Beginning September 18th, several Findlay businesses will be participating in the fun, offering special discounts, German food options, live music, and your favorite libations. Youll be able to purchase Findlay Brewing Co. Oktoberfest (the official beer of Oktoberfest Findlay) in growlers and crowlers at the tap room, and in cans that will be distributed regionally! Our week-long celebration will culminate on September 26th with a special appearance by Schmidt’s Sausage Haus at the Hancock Historical Museum, with an all-day drive thru and the chance to stock up on the best Bahama Mamas and cream puffs in the state! Youll also be able to purchase our limited addition T-shirts for this years event with the perfect slogan for 2020the year it all went to schnitzel!

Get more details here and enjoy some brat-eating contest action from last year below.