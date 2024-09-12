Oktoberfest Findlay! Seeking Volunteers For Festival

(From Oktoberfest Findlay!)

The 10th annual Oktoberfest Findlay! German heritage festival presented by Premier Bank will take place from 2 – 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 in downtown Findlay. This fun-filled, family-friendly celebration is expected to bring nearly 7,000 people to the area.

To make the festival an enjoyable and safe experience for all visitors, the Oktoberfest planning committee is seeking volunteers to help collect admission, check IDs, sell drink tickets, or pour beverages. Oktoberfest requires volunteers who are checking IDs, selling drink tickets and pouring beverages to be 21 or older. All other positions require ages 18 and up.

Each volunteer opportunity is a three-hour shift and community members can choose the task they would like to assist with. Volunteers receive instruction, an official Oktoberfest t-shirt and free admission into the event. To guarantee a t-shirt, it is encouraged to sign up by Tuesday, Sept. 17. More information and volunteer sign-up is available online at OktoberfestFindlay.com.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the time our community members are willing to share, so Findlay can put its best foot forward and welcome thousands of people into our beautiful downtown,” said Sarah Foltz, Executive Director of the Hancock Historical Museum. “It’s a perfect opportunity for businesses, organizations, friends and family to give back to the community for a few hours and enjoy the festivities before or after volunteering.”

This year, over 300 volunteers are needed to accommodate the growing festival. Oktoberfest has become the largest single-day event in the area and serves as the primary fundraising event for the Hancock Historical Museum, a privately-funded nonprofit dedicated to preserving the rich history of Hancock County.

“We’re proud of what Oktoberfest has become for our community, bringing people together from all over to celebrate the deep German roots established throughout Hancock County,” said Foltz. “It takes a community-wide effort to bring a festival of this size to life, and once you see downtown Findlay bustling with people, many who make Oktoberfest a yearly tradition, it becomes a meaningful experience to be a part of.”

For more information about Oktoberfest Findlay! on Saturday, Sept. 28, visit OktoberfestFindlay.com or call the Hancock Historical Museum at 419-423-4433.