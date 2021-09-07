Oktoberfest Findlay To Be Even Bigger This Year

Oktoberfest Findlay is returning this year after the full event couldn’t be held last year because of the pandemic.

Sarah Sisser, executive director of the Hancock Historical Museum, says the family-friendly festival celebrating German heritage has become one of the largest single-day events in Hancock County.

As Sarah mentioned in the audio above, the festival includes live traditional German music and entertainment, a variety of contests, authentic German food from vendors like Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, the Kinderplatz Kid Zone and a selection of more than 40 domestic and German beers.

Oktoberfest is the major fundraiser of the year for the Hancock Historical Museum which is an entirely privately funded, non-profit organization.

Oktoberfest Findlay is on Saturday, September 25th from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in downtown Findlay.

The festival will take place along three blocks along Main Street this year, from Main Cross to Hardin Street.

(in the pic above a guy participates in the Stein Endurance competition)