UPDATE – Dead Woman, Injured Man Found At Findlay Residence

(From the Findlay Police Department)

Officers were dispatched to 404 Lester Ave. on Wednesday for a report of a deceased female outside of the residence.

Officers arrived and located 76 year old Kathleen Spiegel of Findlay, deceased on the front porch in the extreme cold weather.

Upon search of the residence, Officers located, 50 year old Gary Spiegel in the residence with multiple stab wounds to the head and face.

Gary was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital with non life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

A suspect was developed and determined to be 45 year old David Spiegel of Findlay.

David was located at 405 Lester Ave. and arrested for domestic violence.

The investigation is ongoing and David has been incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center for domestic violence.

An autopsy has been ordered on Kathleen and additional charges could be considered pending the outcome of the investigation.

At this time foul play is not suspected in Kathleen’s death.