One Energy Becoming Public Company, Getting New Name

Findlay-based One Energy Enterprises has announced a partnership that will take it to the next level with a listing on the New York Stock Exchange and a new name.

“The next generation of turbines we’re putting up cost over $8 million a piece, so we need a whole lot of access to capital and as we grow the best way to do that is to end up as a public company,” said One Energy founder and CEO Jereme Kent.

On with WFIN’s Chris Oaks, Kent says they will be known as One Power Company as a publicly listed company when the merger with TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III is finalized.

Learn more about the merger by listening to the full interview Chris conducted with Jereme below.