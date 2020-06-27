One Hospitalized, One Arrested After Crash In Findlay

One driver was taken to a hospital and the other was arrested after a crash in Findlay.

The crash happened at around 4:20 Friday afternoon on Blanchard Avenue near Sixth Street.

The Findlay Police Department says Steven Gault, 30, of Wharton, was driving eastbound on Blanchard Avenue in a Dodge Dakota pickup truck when he went left of center to pass traffic that was waiting behind a stopped UPS truck.

Police say Gault passed the stopped traffic without due regard to safety and struck a Dodge Charger head-on.

The driver of the Charger, Eric Smith, 44, of Findlay, was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with a minor head injury.

Police cited Gault for no driver’s license and overtaking left of center, and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.