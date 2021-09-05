One Killed When Truck Crashes Into OSHP Patrol Car

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a driver who failed to move over or slow down crashed into a trooper’s cruiser, killing one person.

The crash happened at 2:35 Saturday afternoon in Defiance County on westbound U.S. Route 24 between Jewell and Independence Roads.

The Highway Patrol says the trooper had a car pulled over and was writing them a speeding ticket when Justin R. Johnson, 28, of Defiance, drove his truck off the right side of the highway and struck the trooper’s cruiser.

Johnson suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital, while his passenger, Steven R. Johnson, 52, of Bryan, died at the scene from his injuries.

The OSHP trooper was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Two people in the car the trooper had pulled over were also taken to a hospital for possible injuries after their car was also caught up in the crash.

The Highway Patrol reminds drivers to move over or slow down for vehicles on the side of the roadway with flashing lights and to always buckle up.