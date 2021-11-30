One Of The Latest Vax-2-School Winners Is From Fostoria
One of the winners of the state’s latest Vax-2-School drawings is from Fostoria.
The latest Ohio Vax-2-School winners include Cheryl Weaver, of Fostoria, Meadow Stiles, of Toledo, and other individuals from around the state.
They each won a $10,000 scholarship.
Other winners will be announced daily this week.
The final entry deadline is December 1st for the $100,000 grand-prize drawings.
Ohio Vax-2-School is a series of statewide drawings to provide incentives to younger Ohioans to get the COVID vaccine.
Congratulations to the second group of $10,000 scholarship winners in the #OhioVax2School drawing! Scroll through the graphics to see all 30 winners! Winners will be announced daily this week. #COVID19 🧵6/7 pic.twitter.com/bibYGKG5Mg
— Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) November 30, 2021