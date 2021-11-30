One Of The Latest Vax-2-School Winners Is From Fostoria

One of the winners of the state’s latest Vax-2-School drawings is from Fostoria.

The latest Ohio Vax-2-School winners include Cheryl Weaver, of Fostoria, Meadow Stiles, of Toledo, and other individuals from around the state.

They each won a $10,000 scholarship.

Other winners will be announced daily this week.

The final entry deadline is December 1st for the $100,000 grand-prize drawings.

Ohio Vax-2-School is a series of statewide drawings to provide incentives to younger Ohioans to get the COVID vaccine.