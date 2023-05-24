One Of Two Escaped Inmates Captured

UPDATE- The Highway Patrol at 6:30 Wednesday morning said inmate James Lee had been captured in Kentucky. As of 6:30 Wednesday morning inmate Bradley Gillespie, a convicted murderer, remains at large.

Lee is on the left and Gillespie on the right in the picture above.

Original story-

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says two inmates escaped from Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima on Tuesday, one of which was serving time for murder.

Authorities say the inmates should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who sees them should not approach, but call 911 immediately.

They are identified as:

James Lee – 47 years old. Male, brown hair, blue eyes, 300 pounds

Bradley Gillespie – 50 years old, male, bald, blue eyes, 200 pounds.

Jail records show that Gillespie is in for murder and Lee for burglary.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the two were last observed in the facility at 8:41 Monday morning.

A reward of up to $21,000 is available for information leading to their capture.

People should call the Highway Patrol at 419-423-1414 or the US Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED.

The Allen-Oakwood Prison is located at 2338 North West Street in Lima.