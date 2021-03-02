One Person Injured In 3-Vehicle Crash In Liberty Township

One person was injured in a three-vehicle chain reaction crash just west of Findlay.

The crash happened on State Route 12 near West Sandusky Street at around 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said a Jeep that was eastbound slowed for stopped traffic and was rear-ended.

Then a third vehicle crashed into the back of the vehicle that hit the Jeep.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the third vehicle, Kiya Benschoter, 16, of Bloomdale, was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

There were no other injuries.