One Power Ballot Dispute with Allen Township Set for Second Pretrial

A Pre-Trial Conference (Zoom) today on a dispute of ballot language with a proposed Allen Township zoning resolution on Tuesday’s primary election has been referred for second Pre-Trial (again by Zoom) on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

The case involves One Power Company vs. the Board of Allen Township Trustees requesting votes cast be rejected. Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan Starn has requested the parties file their briefs no later than 4:00 pm today.

According to the judgement entry, the parties discussed the status of the pending motion for the issuance of a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO). Based upon those discussions, the Court directed counsel for the parties to brief the issue of what impact, if any, the requested TRO could have on the ability to certify election results if resolution of this matter could not occur before the statutory deadline for certification of election results.