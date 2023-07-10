Ongoing Projects Resulting In Road Restrictions In Findlay

The City of Findlay is updating residents on the several construction projects that are ongoing throughout the city.

Listed below are some of the projects and the restrictions that result from the ongoing projects.

The restrictions are ongoing through July 14th.

The status of some of the projects is weather and contractor schedule permitting.

STATE ROUTE 568 – Bright Road to County Road 236 – The westbound lane of State Route 568 will be closed from 8am to 5pm from Bright Road to County Road 236. The eastbound lane will remain open.

BRIGHT ROAD – Fostoria Avenue to Production Drive – Bright Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Fostoria Avenue to Production Drive as needed for thermal striping.

COUNTY ROAD 236 – AT FIRE STATION 4 – County Road 236 will be reduced to one lane in the southbound direction at Fire Station 4 for sewer installation.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if possible. Short delays are expected in these areas over the next week.

The Engineering Department will release updates on information and schedules when it becomes available.

People with a question about any of the projects should call 419-424-7121.