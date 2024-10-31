Online Fundraiser For Family Of Teen Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

The family of the teenager shot and killed by police during a foot chase in Findlay on Monday has started a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office identified the teen as Kalvin Darapheth, 17.

The GoFundMe page reads as follows:

“As a parent, this is the worst decision you can make. Making funeral arrangements for your teenage child that was killed all of a sudden due to misunderstanding during a gun fire. With the cost of funeral expenses we are asking for some help. If you are able to help, we would appreciate it. Thank you for all the support and love.”

As of Thursday morning, around $3,000 was raised of the $10,000 goal.

The Findlay Police Department said officers were dispatched to Bernard Park Monday night on a report of three juveniles consuming alcohol.

Officers arrived and located the three juveniles at the park.

During the investigation, one of the juveniles fled on foot and an officer pursued.

During the foot pursuit, police say the juvenile suspect discharged a firearm at the pursuing officer.

The pursuing officer returned fire, striking the juvenile suspect.

Officers immediately rendered first aid.

The juvenile suspect was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later to a Toledo area hospital where he died.

Police Chief James Mathias issued the following statement:

“This was a dangerous and tragic situation. Our officers are trained to respond to threats of violence, especially when a gun was involved. A handgun was recovered on scene. My thoughts and prayers go out to all that were part of this critical incident as a department and also the loss of a life.

We are aware of the comments, assumptions and misinformation on social media and we will be releasing information as it becomes available. We are working closely with the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation on releasing redacted information in the near future regarding Axon Body Worn Camera footage.”