ONU Among Ohio Schools On Best Colleges List

Ohio has a number of highly ranked schools on a newly released list from U.S. News and World Report.

The publication’s 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings places Ohio Northern University in Ada at number 4 on the list of Best Regional Colleges in the Midwest.

ONU points out that the university was also ranked the 2nd Best Value among regional colleges, highlighting how its student career outcomes make it a strong, investment-worthy endeavor.

“We’re so pleased to be consistently recognized as one of the best schools in the nation,” said President Melissa J. Baumann.

“These outcomes are the result of our talented, committed and highly knowledgeable faculty and staff who help our students achieve both academically and in their post-graduate careers, and to our supportive University community as a whole that makes our institution so distinctive.”

The University of Findlay’s ranking in the 2022-2023 edition of Best Colleges is number 317 in the category of National Universities.

Ohio State, Case Western Reserve, John Carroll University, Baldwin Wallace University and Cedarville University are among other institutions that also made the list.

See the full rankings by clicking here.