Open Arms Offers Discreet Access To Advocates And Services

(From Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services)

In honor of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month this April, Open Arms is reaching out to local businesses for support in displaying free informational clings throughout the community. These clings will provide important details about the services Open Arms offers and includes a QR code for discreet access to connect to Open Arms advocates and services.

Ideally, they can be placed on the top or bottom corner of any public or employee bathroom mirrors. This location provides an opportunity for individuals to access critical information about the resources available in a safe and confidential manner. By supporting this effort, you can help empower individuals to seek assistance while maintaining their privacy.

If you would like to participate and receive informational clings for your business, please reach out to Roseanna Thornton at [email protected] or call 419-420-9261 ext. 0242. We appreciate your willingness to join us in spreading awareness and ensuring that all survivors know they are not alone.

Open Arms provides vital services to individuals affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. Last year, Open Arms provided a total of 9,964 individual services. For more information about Open Arms, please visit our website at openarmsfindlay.com or contact our 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 419-422-4766.