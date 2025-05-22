‘Open Arms’ Recognized With Award At State Conference

(From Open Arms Domestic Violence & Rape Crisis Services)

Open Arms Domestic Violence & Rape Crisis Services is proud to announce that its Mobile Advocacy Services program has been recognized with the Promising Practices Award at the Ohio Attorney General’s Two Days in May Conference on Victim Assistance, held in Columbus, Ohio.

Now in its 33rd year, Two Days in May is an annual statewide conference that brings together nearly 1,000 victim advocates to share best practices, learn about emerging trends, and strengthen the network of support for Ohio’s crime victims. This year’s theme, “Every Step a Victory,” highlighted the importance of progress in the lives of survivors and the critical role advocates play in that journey.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost addressed the conference, celebrating the ongoing work of victim service providers and recognizing outstanding achievements in the field. Among those honored was Open Arms for its innovative Mobile Advocacy Services—a program designed to meet survivors where they are, offering support, resources, and safety directly in the community.

Since its launch, Mobile Advocacy has already reached 41 individuals in just 17 months, demonstrating immediate and meaningful impact. This flexible and accessible approach allows advocates to remove barriers to support, making it easier for survivors to begin their path to healing.

For more information about Open Arms and its services, visit openarmsfindlay.com.