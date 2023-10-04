Open Arms Starting New Mobile Advocacy Program

Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services in Findlay is starting a new Mobile Advocacy initiative.

“Our advocates will be reaching out to the rural communities and providing services to survivors that have barriers that are preventing them from accessing services,” said Executive Director Ashley Ritz.

Ashley says those barriers include transportation, childcare, fear, or simply not being aware of the services Open Arms provides.

She says advocates will meet survivors where they are and connect them with resources, help and safety.

To access services, call the Open Arms hotline at 419-422-4766, or visit their website.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.