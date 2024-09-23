‘Open Hearts, Open Home’ Foster Family Event

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

Are you interested in becoming a foster family?

Or maybe you’re looking for an impactful way to support the foster care system in Hancock County.

Open Hearts, Open Home, scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, will bridge prospective foster families with essential resources and advocates to help them get started on their journey to foster care.

The event is being organized by Fostering Hancock County, comprised of representatives from Hancock County Job & Family Services, Findlay Family YMCA and United Way of Hancock County.

“The state of Ohio, and Hancock County in particular, is experiencing a shortfall in the number of foster homes available to care for children in the custody of public children’s services agencies,” said Randall Galbraith, director of Hancock County Job & Family Services. “This shortfall has led to a crisis in placing children into loving homes. All too often, children must wait in the lobbies of agencies or in temporary shelters until a foster home can be located. In addition, available foster homes are frequently located outside of Hancock County which disrupts kinship, school and friendship ties.

“This is added stress to a child who is already experiencing extreme levels of trauma,” Galbraith added.

Attendance for those who are interested in becoming a foster family is complimentary, provided through community sponsorships.

Sponsorships are available for an individual seat ($35) or a table of 6 ($210). When making a sponsorship, individuals will have the option of choosing to attend as well, or of simply sponsoring a seat or table for others.

To register as a potential foster family, click here.

To make a sponsorship, click here.