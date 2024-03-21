Community Transportation Open House Being Held

(From HHWP Community Action Commission)

The public is encouraged to attend a Community Transportation Open House sponsored by HATS Transportation and the HHWP Community Action Commission on Monday, March 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the University of Findlay’s Alumni Memorial Union Multipurpose Room at 164 Frazer Street in Findlay.

Representatives from HATS Transportation and the CAC will be in attendance along with the firm of Nygard Nelson to unveil initial studies of Findlay and Hancock County’s Transit Development Plan.

The transit development plan for the city and county was funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

In addition, options for changes in future transit service for Findlay and Hancock County will also be featured.

Future transit options may include fixed route service for the city of Findlay, zoned demand response service for Findlay or enhanced demand response service for the county.

The open house is designed to give city and county residents a chance to comment on proposed changes to transit in the region.

For more information, or to arrange transportation to the event contact HHWP CAC Director of Transportation Jamie Baker at 419-619-3936.